California Pizza Kitchen locations statewide will partner with a nonprofit Tuesday to raise funds for fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr., who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Aug. 12 in Riverside.
The nonprofit, Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes, will receive 20 percent of diners' bills, and will donate all the proceeds to Moye's family. Guests must mention the fundraiser to their server to participate. The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, takeout, online, catering or delivery orders.
The fundraiser takes place Tuesday only. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation, and the offer is not valid for third-party delivery.
