TJ Cox, newly elected as California's 21st District representative, introduced his first piece of legislation as a member of Congress Thursday, his office announced.
The bill, the Immediate Financial Relief for Federal Employees Act, would require the U.S. Treasury, upon the request of the employee, to issue zero-percent interest loans to any of the 800,000 federal workers who have been impacted by the government shutdown.
The bill allows hundreds of thousands of workers across the country to immediately access funds to pay their bills and meet their financial obligations, Cox said in a press release.
The effort builds on the bipartisan bill passed last week through the House and Senate, and signed by the president, that guarantees back pay for federal employees during the shutdown.
Cox, a Fresno-based Democrat whose district includes all or part of Kern, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, held a press conference in front of the Capitol, accompanied by some of the bill’s 84 original cosponsors, following his introduction of the bill on the House floor.
“This is a commonsense piece of legislation that would provide immediate relief to the hundreds of thousands of federal employees who are suffering from this unnecessary shutdown,” Cox said in a statement. “Right now, families in every neighborhood and ZIP code, are being forced to decide how to pay their mortgages, heating bills, put food on the table, or even ration medicine.
"We must do whatever we can to protect the workers who are paying the price for this Administration’s cruelty – and this legislation, common practice at businesses across the country, aims to do just that.”
The partial government shutdown was in its 27th day on Thursday.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, meanwhile, called it "unbecoming of the office" for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call for a postponement or cancellation of President Trump's planned Jan. 29 State of the Union address.
“I think Speaker Pelosi is playing politics like I’ve never seen a speaker before,” McCarthy, who represents the 23rd District, told the Washington Examiner Wednesday. “I think it’s unbecoming of the office to disinvite the president. The American people have the right to be able to hear the president and the president has a right to deliver a state of the union.”
Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said in a letter to Trump that the partial government shutdown would make it difficult to secure the event, which is attended by members of all three branches of government and typically requires a massive law enforcement presence.
But McCarthy said the partial government shutdown, now nearing 30 days, does not prevent essential government employees such as the Capitol Police and other security, from coming to work.
“It’s not a security issue,” McCarthy told the Examiner. “It’s pure politics.”
