Democratic Rep. TJ Cox conceded the close race for the 21st Congressional District to former Rep. David Valadao in a phone call Friday, Cox's campaign said.
While Valadao had declared victory on Thanksgiving eve in his bid to take back the seat he lost in 2018, Cox said in a Facebook post Thanksgiving morning that he would have no statement until all results were tabulated.
Cox issued a statement Friday saying he was proud of what he accomplished in two years, citing 27 bills he had introduced and $700 million in water infrastructure funding he got passed through the House.
“My proudest moment as a member of Congress was when a young woman from the Valley said to me on the day we passed the Dream and Promise Act, ‘Thank you Congressman Cox. You finally make me feel as if someone cares,’" Cox said in his statement. "I do care and will continue to fight to make a positive difference in the lives of Central Valley residents."
Cox also wrote: "I hope Mr. Valadao goes back to Washington humbled by his 2018 loss."
In a video last week, Valadao made it clear passing a coronavirus relief package was a top priority.
On Friday, the California Secretary of State's website showed Valadao had 50.4 percent of the vote, with 85,928 ballots, and Cox had 49.6 percent, with 84,406 ballots.
The Associated Press called the race for Valadao, first elected in 2012, on Nov. 27.
The 21st Congressional District includes Kings County and parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.