Rep. TJ Cox joined Central Valley Reps. Josh Harder and Jim Costa in asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to prioritize support for rural school districts during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release from his office, Cox noted that one in four people in rural areas do not have reliable internet access, making it hard for students to participate in online learning.
The lawmakers, the news release said, asked Newsom to ensure schools in rural and low-income areas have what they need to get distance learning technology to students; ensure that small school districts aren't hurt disproportionately by increased spending needs during the pandemic; and ensure these districts have what they need to train teachers and students on distance learning.
