Coworking space slow to fill at Bitwise

Amid the flickering screens and beckoning furniture, things are a little quiet around the coworking space Bitwise Industries has opened at the corner of 18th and H streets. Maybe too quiet.

Chalk it up to tough timing during the pandemic, or the building's relative newness — even a sign of the company's success in reaching tech students in the relatively new world of mass online instruction. Bottom line is, the coworking trend has been a little slow getting off the ground at Bitwise.

