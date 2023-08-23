20200514-bc-shelter

The M Street Navigation Center as it appeared prior to opening in 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The M Street Navigation Center closed this week after a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened at least 40 people, including seven of the shelter's employees.

Clients testing positive for COVID-19 have been taken to a hotel off site, where they are receiving food and personal hygiene items while they quarantine, said a shelter official who noted new visitors will be welcome as soon as Monday, assuming no further reports of new illness.

