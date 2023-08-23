The M Street Navigation Center closed this week after a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened at least 40 people, including seven of the shelter's employees.
Clients testing positive for COVID-19 have been taken to a hotel off site, where they are receiving food and personal hygiene items while they quarantine, said a shelter official who noted new visitors will be welcome as soon as Monday, assuming no further reports of new illness.
It's not the first time the virus has forced an isolation of the 147-bed shelter, which provides respite, meals, medical assessments and laundry services to people having trouble finding housing and basic care. But it is the first time that step has been taken since the pandemic, said the center official, Louis Gill.
"It's a very short term (step), but it's how we can effectively care for people and keep them safe," said Gill, chief program officer with Community Action Partnership of Kern, which operates the center in coordination with the county of Kern.
He said 18 clients tested positive for COVID on Monday morning, along with six staff members, and that on Tuesday, the numbers declined to 14 affirmative results and one staffer. Only one person, a client, tested positive Wednesday, Gill said.
The strategy of moving people to a hotel if they test positive was implemented at the direction of county public health officials, Gill said.
Local instances of COVID-19 infection have climbed in recent weeks. On Aug. 7, positive test results reported by the county topped 70 for the first time since at least late June, when the daily tally totaled less than 30.
Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said by email Wednesday the agency noted increases in COVID cases during the summer months. She characterized the recent uptick as relatively minor.
"This year we have seen a slight increase in cases through the months of July and August that is much smaller compared to previous summer increases. We are monitoring cases for any consequential increases," Corson wrote.
Staff at the shelter at 2900 M St. have resumed wearing face masks and sanitizing doorknobs and flat surfaces, as was common during the pandemic, Gill said.
"So far it is going very well and I'm incredibly proud of our people because it is not a simple procedure to care for people in this way," he added.