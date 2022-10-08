 Skip to main content
Social gatherings in close quarters have returned and mask-wearing is almost a distant memory for many as life swings back into pre-pandemic norms.

But there’s one place in Kern County to collectively remember and grieve how COVID-19 changed this community forever. On Saturday, around 100 people gathered at the Kern County COVID-19 memorial for an unveiling of 88 new names onto the memorial wall located at American Fabrication & Powder Coating, 4940 Gilmore Ave.

