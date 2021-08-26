COVID data: Case rates in Kern are highest in Bakersfield

In the earliest days of the pandemic in Kern County, coronavirus cases first appeared in southwest Bakersfield before migrating downtown.
The waves of COVID-19 that hit the county since March 2020 didn't have that same trajectory, but the latest surge of the virus seems to be a return to form.
"I think we’re seeing a pattern similar to how the pandemic first started," said Bruce Peters, president and CEO of Mercy Southwest and Mercy Downtown.
With few exceptions, Bakersfield has the highest rates of COVID in the county, according to the last 14 days of ZIP code data from Kern County Public Health Services.
Bakersfield is topped only by Edwards and Woody, where three cases and one case, respectively, spiked the case rates for the small populations in those communities.
The next nine ZIP codes with the highest case rates are all in Bakersfield, largely downtown and westside areas. Those areas account for 3,669 of the 5,911 new cases in Kern County over the last 14 days.
The ZIP code with the highest case rate is 93301 in downtown, where 1.29 percent of the population has tested positive for COVID over the last two weeks. It is followed by 93314 in the northwest at 0.87 percent and 93309 at 0.82 percent.
This pattern is hitting Mercy Southwest particularly hard. On Wednesday, the hospital had 68 COVID cases. Thirteen people were discharged overnight, but new cases brought the hospital back up to 76 on Thursday.
Mercy Southwest serves a large westside population, as the only hospital west of Highway 99. A new addition to the hospital can't come soon enough. In the meantime, the hospital is caring for a disproportionate number of COVID patients, typically walk-ins.
Peters was never fully satisfied by any explanation for the initial wave of COVID-19 in early 2020. Some theorized that those who were mobile brought the virus from the southwest to downtown before it spread throughout the county. Now that something similar is playing out, he's stumped again.
Over the last 14 days, some ZIP codes that hadn't previously been as hard-hit like 93309, 93311 and 93312 have been seeing higher rates.
Later surges in summer 2020 and last winter that filled hospitals didn't see such a concentration in westside communities.
"We saw pretty much all the hospitals get busy at the same time, because it had spread throughout the community, he said.
Previous waves of the virus disproportionally hit rural, mostly agricultural communities, and communities with a large prison population.
Many of these communities currently have rates that are about half of what the worst-hit Bakersfield ZIP codes are seeing. Over the last 14 days, 0.35 percent of Lost Hills' population tested positive, 0.34 percent of Buttonwillow's, 0.41 percent of Lamont's and 0.47 percent of Delano's.
One rural community has continued to have quite a few cases: Wasco. Besides Edwards and Woody, it is the only community to crack the top 15 hardest-hit ZIP codes in the county with 0.7 percent of its population testing positive. So far 21 percent of the population in Wasco has tested positive for COVID, a rate second only to Woody.
In this latest wave of COVID cases, Peters has noted that the patients are skewing much younger. Currently, the youngest patient in his hospitals with COVID is 18, though they have had some cases under 18.
He does see some vaccinated patients in the hospital, though less often in the ICU. The one case of a fully vaccinated person who died had significant underlying health conditions.
"I would encourage people to get vaccinated to make the symptoms milder," Peters said.