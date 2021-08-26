COVID data: Case rates in Kern are highest in Bakersfield

ZIP codes with highest COVID rates over 14 days

93524, Edwards (pop. 168): 1.79%*

93287, Woody (pop. 74): 1.35%

93301, Bakersfield (pop. 12,345): 1.29%

93314, Bakersfield (pop. 26,992): 0.87%

93309, Bakersfield (pop. 60,893): 0.83%

93306, Bakersfield (pop. 70,208): 0.82%

93311, Bakersfield (pop. 44,862): 0.79%

93313, Bakersfield (pop. 51,245): 0.77%

93308, Bakersfield (pop. 54,042): 0.74%

93312, Bakersfield (pop. 59,359): 0.73%

93307, Bakersfield (pop. 84,948): 0.73%

93280, Wasco (pop. 27,552): 0.7%

93305, Bakersfield (pop. 39,114): 0.69%

93304, Bakersfield (pop. 50,787): 0.66%

93560, Rosamond (pop. 20,797): 0.65%

93276, Tupman (pop. 159): 0.63%

93263, Shafter (pop. 20,710): 0.63%

93505, California City (pop. 13,445): 0.57%

93250, McFarland (pop. 15,523): 0.52%

93203, Arvin (pop. 22,471): 0.52%

* Percentage of population that has tested positive for COVID over the last two weeks, from Aug. 12 to 26, according to data from the Kern County Department of Public Health Services.