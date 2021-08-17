COVID cases continue to increase in Kern County

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 335 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with no new deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,360. The number of deaths remains 1,436.
The 14-day case rate has also increased, the health department said. As of Tuesday, it stood at around 26.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, up from 22.3 last week.
A total of 692,426 vaccines have been distributed in Kern County, but only 43.9 percent of eligible residents have been vaccinated. The statewide full vaccination rate is 64.6 percent, with another 10.2 percent partially vaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase. On Monday, 192 people were hospitalized with the virus in Kern County, with 35 in the ICU. Last week, 180 people were hospitalized, with 35 in the ICU.
“Staying in overall good health by eating well and regularly exercising are all layers of protection that we encourage our community to use to limit the transmission of COVID-19,” Brynn Carrigan, director of KCPHS said in a news release “Eat a balanced diet, load up on fruits and veggies, and limit sugary beverages. This will help lower your risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease — conditions that also make you at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”
Contract tracers have been deployed to notify people who have tested positive to COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has. Public Health urges people to answer their phones or respond to a text survey to help stop the spread.
Broken down by age, 15,001 people under 17 have reported COVID-19, along with 71,442 aged 18 to 49, 21,189 people aged 50 to 64 and 10,669 people over 65.
Three new cases of the delta variant were identified in Kern County, bringing the total to 111. The overall number of delta cases is unknown, however, because the state does not check every COVID-19 test for the variant.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.