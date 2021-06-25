COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at 2 churches

Two Bakersfield churches will be the site of free COVID-19 vaccines this weekend in a partnership of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kaiser Permanente and several community partners.
“Our task force is here to help serve and reach as many Kern County residents, in all neighborhoods, as possible,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. “It’s an honor to be working with so many dedicated and passionate organizations and leaders of our community.”
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at both events. Anyone age 12 or older is welcome. No appointments are necessary. People are asked to wear masks.
• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Vibrant City Church, 712 Union Ave. Complimentary shaved ice and tacos will be offered for those who get vaccinated.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, CAIN AME Church, 630 California Ave. Complimentary shaved ice will be offered for those who get vaccinated.
Partners include the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force; Kaiser Permanente; Adventist Health; Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce; MLK Community Initiative; Buffalo Soldiers; Circle of Life; All of Us Or None; African American Network; and Mothers Against Gang Violence.