COVID-19 vaccines to be given at church on Tuesday

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held to distribute up to 200 vaccines Tuesday at St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, 510 E. Brundage Lane.
Bakersfield College nursing students will give the vaccines by appointment and on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 to 6 p.m. as vaccine quantity allows, according to a BC news release.
Make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov and find more information through BC’s Student Health and Wellness Center webpage at bakersfieldcollege.edu/studenthealth/clinic.