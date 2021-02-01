Bakersfield College's first President's Virtual Forum of the spring semester will feature a doctor answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Michael Saag from the University of Alabama at Birmingham will address his Washington Post article titled “Even With a Vaccine, This Virus will Take Time to Conquer."
It will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The forum is open to the public. Register online at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I5SjRF07RFeMrUfGfuKnrQ.
Saag is a physician, educator and prominent HIV/AIDS researcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. BC’s professor of public health, Dr. Charles Daramola, will moderate the Q&A session.