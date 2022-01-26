COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinics to be held at Kern BHRS

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering with the Kern County Public Health Department to host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics at Kern BHRS' administrative offices throughout January and February.
“We appreciate our partnership with Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to our community,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern Public Health Services, in a statement. “Because of partnerships like this, we are able to distribute these vital resources to various locations throughout Kern in our effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The free clinics will take place: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, as well as from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday throughout February.
All clinics will be set up in the parking lot of the Kern BHRS administration building, 2001 28th St., in Bakersfield.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 5 years and older, and Pfizer booster doses will be available to anyone 12 years old and up. Rapid antigen and PCR testing will also be available. No appointments are needed, walk-ups are welcome.