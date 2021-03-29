COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all residents in quartiles 1 or 2 on Healthy Places Index

California continues to expand its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and Kern County continues to be a direct recipient of this work.
According to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that those living in quartiles 1 or 2 of the Healthy Places Index can now get a vaccine regardless of their age or occupation.
The eligibility includes family members accompanying those individuals to their vaccine appointment, the news release stated.
Public Health said that all but six zip codes in Kern County fall within HPI Quartiles 1 and 2.
The department added, however, that while residents who live in these quartiles are now vaccine eligible, the state’s MyTurn system has not been updated to reflect the recent expansion.
To assist, Kern Public Health has launched a page on its website that allows residents to enter their home address to see if they reside in one of the eligible quartiles. If so, they will receive a sign-in code to use for scheduling a vaccine appointment in MyTurn at the Kern County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic.
To access the county's website page and enter your home address, click here: https://bit.ly/3m0UD36