COVID-19 vaccination appointments can now be made on myturn.ca.gov for three new clinics in Arvin, Rosamond and Wasco.
Each site will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., this week. Next week, the sites will be open on the following days and at the following locations:
• Arvin, located at 414 4th Ave., will be open Wednesday through Saturday.
• Rosamond, located at 2500 20th St., will be open Tuesday through Saturday.
• Wasco, located at 1202 Poplar Ave., will be open Wednesday through Sunday.
Residents 65 years or older and workers in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture are eligible for the vaccine.
In addition to signing up via MyTurn, residents can call 833-422-4255.
Residents can also sign up on MyTurn to be notified when they are eligible to be vaccinated.