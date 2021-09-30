COVID-19 vaccination deadline for health care workers arrives, and not all took the jab

A survey of several Kern County hospitals and health care providers reveals a patchwork of answers to the question “Are staff vaccinated against coronavirus?” as the state’s deadline for workers to receive the shot passed Thursday.
The Californian contacted several health care facilities; some revealed the inoculation status of their staffs, others declined to comment. Yet others shared information about religious or medical exemptions granted to employees.
But overall, those who commented expressed that any loss of health care workers would impact their operations.
“The shortage of the health care workforce is being exacerbated by the mandate,” said Daniel Wolcott, the president of Adventist Health, which has hospitals locally in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Delano. “That is a big issue.”
Wolcott said the status of five workers — three nurses and two others — out of about 3,000 employees is unknown. Greater than 90 percent of employees are fully vaccinated and less than 10 percent of staff have an approved exemption, he added.
That’s at the high end.
Ken Keller, the president and CEO of Memorial Hospital, said Wednesday morning more than 82 percent of employees are fully vaccinated, or have their first shot in a two-dose regimen.
“We’re concerned about the loss of any of our employees,” Keller said.
Bruce Peters, the president and CEO of Mercy Hospital, said more than 80 percent of the staff received the jab. About 10 percent of workers requested exemptions and the employment status of the other 10 percent remained unknown Wednesday morning, he added.
Those whose status is ambiguous or who applied for and were denied an exemption will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until Jan. 1, Peters said. Once these individuals get vaccinated or receive an approved exemption, they can return. If not, these individuals could be terminated in January, Peters said.
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital did not release specific percentages of its staff members’ vaccination status, citing employee privacy restrictions. However, 100 percent of its employees are either inoculated, or obtained an approved exemption, said Amber Smithson, the director of business development at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center did not have representatives immediately available to take questions Thursday. Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Clinica Sierra Vista did not respond to requests for comment. Kern Medical Center declined to comment for this report.
Kern River Valley Healthcare District said out of 203 employees, 44 acquired an exemption. Three individuals cited medical reasons, because the women were either pregnant or nursing, said Timothy McGlew, the district’s CEO. These individuals will receive the shot in the future, he said. The rest sought a religious exemption.
Four people stood to lose their jobs, which would not significantly harm the health care district’s ability to treat patients, McGlew said. However, in the housekeeping and nursing departments, even the loss of one or two people could greatly hurt their operations, he added.
Jim Suver, the CEO for Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, declined to comment on the percentages regarding dismissed employees or those who are vaccinated. He said some employees are still going through the process of acquiring an exemption, or choosing to be vaccinated.
Wolcott, at Adventist Health, said he greatly admires the health care workers who continuously treat their patients with compassion and empathy. He urged the community to get vaccinated and practice appropriate safety measures to stave off the spread and infection of COVID-19. He said he plans to strengthen the pipeline of nurses from Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield to alleviate the burden on first responders.
About 70 percent of Omni Health employees were inoculated when the mandate was released Aug. 5, said Chief Medical Officer Joseph Hayes. That number has only increased from there, he added. Michelle Lyday, the director of communications for Omni Health, said specific numbers regarding workers’ vaccination status or exemptions are not finalized.
Omni Health has about 1,000 employees, Hayes said. Some workers opted to receive the shot when the California Department of Public Health issued its directive. Often, misinformation plagued even first responders, Hayes said.
“We worked really hard to educate them, to answer their questions,” he added.
This effort worked — the impact of the mandate will be minimal on their operations, Hayes said.
Many employees thought the vaccine was experimental or that it could alter one’s DNA. Hayes explained how these statements are false.
“It’s not like they skipped the studies — they were done.” Hayes said. “The vaccine is safe and effective.”
The California Department of Public Health order for vaccines expanded to workers at adult and senior care facilities licensed by the California Department of Social Services on Sept. 28. Workers at those venues are to be vaccinated against coronavirus by Nov. 30.