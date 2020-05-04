Despite rescinding a local health order over the weekend, Kern County officials said there is no effective change to stay-at-home orders and non-essential businesses must remain closed under Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders.
The clarification was made in a Monday morning briefing where officials also announced a fourth free county testing site in Oildale and the release of more detailed data on Kern's COVID-19 cases. The data includes sex, ethnicity and cases by ZIP code on the county's public health services website.
"Everything remains the same," said public health services spokeswoman Michelle Corson. "We still continue to adhere to the governor’s orders, however we are now in a position where we are more nimble and can respond more quickly" to the governor's next steps toward reopening.
That change could be coming soon, however. On Monday, Newsom said the state will move into the second phase of his reopening plan as early as Friday, allowing lower-risk workplaces to resume operations with modifications to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The county announced in a late-Saturday news release that it had rescinded its local health orders, which were passed at the outset of the crisis and allowed local officials to enforce stay-at-home orders.
However, it was unclear to many if that meant people could go back to work and businesses could reopen.
Corson said Monday the governor's orders must still be followed, and that residents should not leave their homes for unnecessary trips and non-essential businesses should not reopen.
"We’re clearing away any obstacles that could prevent a delay to reopening," said Megan Person, the county's chief of communications, who also spoke at the briefing.
Person added that a free testing site is set to open in Oildale on Wednesday, at the North of the River Veterans Hall.
It will be the fourth free site in Kern opened by the state to help ramp up testing. In turn, the virus can be monitored as reopening efforts get underway.
The county surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend. With 11 new cases reported Monday, the current total is 1,016.
In a newly-released ethnic breakdown of county cases, Hispanics made up the majority of coronavirus cases at 66.5 percent, followed by whites (18.2 percent), Asians (4.6 percent) and African Americans (about 2 percent).
Eight percent of cases are labeled as unknown or other ethnicity.
Males account for slightly more than half of the county cases at 52.7 percent while females account for 47.3 percent, the new data showed.
Number of cases by ZIP code is also now available. The county's website was overwhelmed with users Monday and was not functioning, however, so The Californian is unable to report the numbers at this time.
While many other counties have provided similar data, Kern County Health Services Director Matt Constantine has refused to release it because of state guidelines. Those guidelines say an outside expert can provide a statistical review, however, so the county recently contracted with a statistician, whose reviews resulted in Monday's new data release.
The county has not yet responded to The Californian's request about who conducted the review or how much the county paid for it.
Also Monday, county officials said 35 healthcare workers from around the state were sent to the Kingston Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility on Real Road in Bakersfield, to assist with an outbreak there that has affected 16 residents and 25 staffers, Corson said.
(3) comments
dang...... its really not a good time to be old......
children. It's not. Just hoping I'll live long enough to see President Crazypants removed.
Get out of the house and enjoy some sunshine and vitamin D.
Seriously, the stress you're putting on yourself (visible in multiple posts) is far worse than the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.