Coronavirus surge testing will begin at the Kern County fairgrounds Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy recently announced.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which provides temporary support for areas that have seen spikes in cases, has approved the testing for Bakersfield, the congressman said in a news release.
“The introduction of surge testing in Bakersfield marks an important milestone in our efforts to mitigate COVID-19 locally. Now, not only will our community have increased testing capabilities at no additional cost due to federal assistance, but this testing will become available to the public in two days,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I am grateful to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Kern County Public Health Department, the Trump Administration, and the State of California for recognizing this important need, and I remain committed to ensuring that our community and state have the necessary resources to manage this pandemic.”
Testing will be available to anyone 5 years or older, including people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with the virus, or anyone worried about possibly contracting coronavirus.
The surge site will be located at Gate 40 of the fairgrounds, at 1142 South P St.
The testing relies on a separate network of labs for processing and will help clear backlogs of tests.
“Surge testing is one of many tools the Federal government can deploy to assist local leadership to reduce community spread of the virus,” Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for HHS, said in the release. “The intent of surge testing efforts is to help public health experts in Bakersfield identify new cases, especially those who are asymptomatic.”
Those interested don't need to be a resident of Bakersfield to get tested at the surge site. Visit doineedacovid19test.com for more details and to sign up.
"Testing is the cornerstone for protecting our community against COVID19,” Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said. “When followed by isolation and contact tracing these three actions can significantly slow the spread of the disease and diminish its impact on our residents."
Grateful to the Trump Administration? For killing 100,000 more people than should have died? Kevin McCarthy you will go down in infamy as having supported this tyrannical idiot. We will not forget.
