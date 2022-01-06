COVID-19 outbreak in Wasco State Prison suspends inmate intake

Wasco State Prison suspended inmate admittance because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
In the last two weeks, 314 cases have been confirmed as of Jan. 6, according to the CDCR. Officials suspended inmate intake on Dec. 29, which is expected to continue until at least Monday. The situation will then be re-assessed by looking at the number of COVID-19 cases at the prison, said Alia Cruz, spokeswoman for CDCR.
Two inmates have died from COVID-19 while in custody at Wasco State Prison since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDCR’s database.
Intake at the North Kern State Prison remains open at this time, Cruz said. As of Jan. 6, 69 people were infected with the virus.
CDCR officials were not immediately available to confirm the admittance status for three other facilities in Kern County: California City Correctional Facility, California Correctional Institution and Kern Valley State Prison.