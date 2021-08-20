COVID-19 memorial wall commemorates victims of the pandemic; names to be added Saturday

Kevin Russell, the owner of American Fabrication, was in bed one night, thoughts ruminating in his head. He had lost his best friend, Victor Ramos, and his mother-in-law to COVID-19.
An idea began to form.
“I wonder if the guys could help me come up with something to serve Kern County,” Russell thought, as he considered creating a COVID-19 memorial. His 50-year-old company welds and formats steel.
In mid-April 2020, Russell started tearing apart the flowerbed, ripped out a tree and the awning in front of his company, said Joe Jackson, a draftsman for American Fabrication. Russell directed his employees to begin a new project: a monument memorializing victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kern County.
“He knew what he wanted to do,” said Jason York, also a draftsman, who helped to design the memorial. “He had a vision.”
Jackson and York started to sketch out some ideas. Russell took inspiration from the Vietnam Wall — albeit, with one small change. Russell wanted the names to be striking, visible from a distance.
Russell implemented one other change: The walls should offer an embrace to visitors. That idea brought forth walls in a “C” shape, he added.
Two metals make up the monument — mild steel and stainless steel. The memorial contains three slats, each weighing 1,100 pounds. Russell said some metal was donated from other businesses and some they already owned.
Engraving around 100 names took about 14 hours. Each letter was cut into the metal with water and sand, Russell said. After engraving the names, the sculpture was sandblasted and triple-powder coated. Russell’s son Jeffrey decided on the bronze color. The softer, warmer color was not “offensive,” and the entire team unanimously agreed, Russell said.
Russell credits his employees for building the wall. Without their hours and dedication — on Saturdays, Sundays and eight at night — progress on the monument would never finish. Some volunteered their time and received no pay.
“I couldn't do it without them,” Russell said.
A friend and client helped to inform the community about the memorial, Russell said. The helper put an advertisement on an electric billboard and placed a notice for KUZZ to run on its airways.
Russell received an outpouring of support from the community. However, some coronavirus deniers mocked his idea, which perplexed him, he said. Personal friends and colleagues questioned his purpose behind creating the wall — on the other hand, he talked with family members grieving loved ones lost to the coronavirus.
“I can give you some phone numbers, you might call a family member and ask just exactly how they died,” Russell said would say to the COVID-19 deniers.
In November 2020, the company unveiled the first names added to the panel. On that day, Russell expected about 60 people. About 400 people showed up, shocking him.
“It was really tough when I met them in person,” said Russell, getting emotional when remembering the grief emblazoned across the faces of people that day. “What words do I say to them to comfort them? I’m just hoping the wall does.”
Russell is no stranger to giving back — he has created about 80 other memorials for other tragic incidents. He sends a note, and does not typically ask for payment.
“If I were to give a little bit back — one item, doesn't have to be big — if everybody did that the world would be so much better,” Russell said.
Russell is in talks with the Kern County Museum to move the monument to a permanent, public location. He said he hopes to create a digital ledger at the site, compiling all the words each surviving family member wrote about a person memorialized on the wall.
Receiving no help from the city or county, Russell did not create this monument to make his mark on history — rather, he wanted to give solace amid the tragic circumstances befalling Kern County.
“I just wanted to bring comfort,” Russell said. “It’s on our turf here. ... It’s people that we live with. We rub elbows with.”
Darren Collins operates the machinery to engrave names into the metal. He has carved almost every name into the memorial and is “proud” to contribute to a historical monument his grandkids will one day visit.
Collins anticipates carving his own family member, diagnosed with COVID-19, into metal sheets. After personally seeing the names build up, he had one message for the community.
“Get vaccinated,” Collins said. “It’s just common sense. A lot of these (deaths) are probably avoidable. If not for you, for somebody else.”
American Fabrication will add around 220 new names to the COVID-19 memorial Saturday.