COVID-19 hospitalizations pass peak, but there's potential for new surge

Kern County hospitals passed another peak in COVID-19 inpatient cases two weeks ago, with numbers dropping from 350 people receiving care then to about 230 on Wednesday, but health officials warn it's no time to slack off from vaccines, masks and social distancing.
Hospitals are bracing themselves for another surge as events such as the fair, football games and concerts could contribute to a new spike in cases, Bakersfield Memorial President and CEO Ken Keller said. Usually, symptoms appear 10 to 14 days after exposure.
“Knowing that the fair closed earlier this week, that potential is still up there for about another two to three weeks before we potentially might see … another little surge,” Keller said.
Here's the current state of hospitalizations:
• The local president of Adventist Health, Daniel Wolcott, said the Bakersfield hospital had 75 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Of those, 21 were in ICUs and 20 were on ventilators.
• At Bakersfield Heart Hospital, President and CEO Michelle Oxford said 10 ICU patients are on ventilators out of the 19 total COVID-19 patients.
• Bruce Peters, president and CEO of Mercy, which includes Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest, said 61 patients have coronavirus. There are 15 patients in the ICU, and everyone is on a ventilator, Peters added.
“Pretty sick population in the ICU right now,” Peters said.
• Memorial's Keller said 39 COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in their hospital. Of these patients, five are in the ICU and four are on ventilators, he added.
Impact
Bakersfield Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Terri Church said younger patients are ending up in ICUs from COVID-19 complications. The ICU has patients from 20 to 88 years old — but more patients are in their 40s and 50s.
“Definitely much younger than what we were seeing in the past,” she added.
Oxford and Wolcott concurred with Church’s statement about younger populations contracting COVID-19 during this stage of the pandemic. Everyone at Bakersfield Heart Hospital ICU is in their 40s and 50s, except for two patients, ages 63 and 84, Oxford said by email.
Wolcott encourages the public to become vaccinated, mask and social distance whenever possible.
Church also added children are increasingly facing long-term effects of the coronavirus. Many patients in the pediatric intensive care unit still had respiratory complications after getting infected with COVID-19 and recovering, she added.
Staff vaccinations
Keller at Memorial and Peters at Mercy also provided updates on staff vaccinations. More than 90 percent of employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at both hospitals. Peters said about 27 people are awaiting for the status of their exemption. Roughly 3,500 people work at Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, said Jessica Neeley, a communications specialist with Dignity Health.
About 25 employees from Mercy and three people from Memorial have been placed on unpaid administrative leave either because they're unvaccinated or do not have an exemption, according to Dignity Health officials. However, this number rapidly changes because many workers decide to get inoculated or are awaiting the approval of their exemption, Peters said.
“We're short-staffed and we are doing everything we can to try to retain every individual, every teammate that we possibly can,” Keller said.
Hiring traveling nurses and increasing the hours and shifts for employees helps to fill the demand, he said.
At Omni Family Health, Chief Medical Officer Joseph Hayes said 99 percent of the staff is fully vaccinated, or has an approved exemption. However, the health-care provider “has not been impacted by this COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” said Michelle Lyday, the director of communications for Omni Health.
Kern Medical said two employees are awaiting their second COVID-19 vaccination dose. Some employees have secured a medical or religious exemption, said Kern Medical Public Information Officer Sally Selby, but the percentages were not available late Wednesday.
Oxford, with Bakersfield Heart Hospital, said 100 percent of their working employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. But more than 20 people are on leave, waiting to be fully vaccinated, she added.
National Guard members and traveling nurses are required to be vaccinated to work in these hospitals, Keller said.
Flu season
The previous year's flu season resulted in a “low” number of patients, Keller said. However, national experts forecast the flu season could be “tough” this year, he said.
Church encouraged the public to receive their flu shot. Last year, many isolated from one another and therefore staved off mass infection of the flu, Church added.
Dr. Nadeem Goraya, with Dignity Health, said the confluence of coronavirus and the flu poses a greater threat than either virus on its own.
“Receiving the flu shot decreases your likelihood of getting those viruses together, and decreases the chance of catching the flu at all,” Goraya said in an emailed statement.
A healthy adult with the flu can easily infect vulnerable populations, which can lead to serious complications, he added.
Breast cancer and other cancers
Dr. Ravi Patel, medical director of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, said many individuals are putting off screenings for cancers because of the pandemic.
“There has been a substantial, substantial drop in cancer screening for a variety of cancers,” Patel said.
Patel emphasized how most harmful effects of cancers can be mitigated by early detection.
He also said breast cancer disproportionately affects Black people. Mortality rates tend to be higher among African-Americans. Furthermore, limited access to healthy food options and access to medical services also leads to dire consequences, he said.
“They end up having a much more aggressive cancer detected at a much later stage," he said.
He advises people to exercise regularly and eat healthy foods to lower the risk of colon and breast cancer.
CBCC will offer free mammograms throughout October and free screenings for lung cancer, Patel said.