Closing in on 11 months since the pandemic started, Kern County has now seen 92,000 cases of COVID-19, which means 1 in 10 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
That puts Kern among the most impacted counties in the state in terms of the percentage of people infected with the virus, just behind San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.
However, on a more positive note, Kern has seen comparatively fewer deaths than most other counties. Its death rate at .65 percent is about half the statewide death rate of 1.18 percent and much lower than the nationwide rate of 1.67 percent, according to Glenn Goldis, the chief medical officer at Kern Medical.
Another point of optimism is that case rates and hospitalizations are falling statewide and to a lesser extent locally.
Which begs the question: Is the worst of it over?
Possibly, Goldis and others say, but with slow rollout of the vaccine and new, more contagious variants of the virus spreading, the local situation is precarious.
“It’s really vaccine versus variants right now,” Goldis said. If more people get vaccinated and case rates continue to fall, Kern County could be turning the corner on the pandemic. But if new variants take off before a wide swath of people are vaccinated, it could lead to yet another surge in cases.
Local medical experts and hospital administrators will closely watch what happens in the next week or two. While there is hope the trend is moving in the direction of fewer cases, there is also concern. And the public should remain vigilant and continue to follow guidelines to wear a mask, follow social distance protocols, avoid gatherings and wash hands.
The most immediate concerns are the lifting of the state’s stay-at-home order and the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 7, which for many is a de facto national holiday. If the more contagious variants of the virus are out there, increased gathering indoors at hair and nail salons, outdoors at restaurants and for Super Bowl parties could spell disaster.
Just as Thanksgiving and Christmas were thought to be major contributors to the current surge, “I think the next big one is the Super Bowl so we’re going to encourage people to stay away from large gatherings,” said Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer for Bakersfield Memorial and Mercy Downtown and Southwest hospital, during a weekly media roundtable held by the hospitals Wednesday.
Though conditions in local hospitals have improved somewhat, they are still under strain. In particular, ICU admissions remain high, the patients now coming to the hospital seem to be sicker than they were previously and a high number of ICU patients are on ventilators, Kothary and other hospital officials said.
Local hospitals have been bolstered by the recent ability to bring in nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff from parts of the country where the virus has subsided but another surge could very quickly set facilities back to where they were a few weeks ago when there was talk about having to activate committees to allocate scarce resources like beds, medicine and ventilators.
While the number of new daily cases in Kern County has been lower in recent days, “that’s not a sustained indication of any change,” said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine. “Hospitals are still struggling.”
It’s unknown if the variants identified by scientists are currently circulating in Kern County. Three variants from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa have been identified elsewhere in the state and nation. There is also a California variant that has been identified and is suspected to be contributing to the massive increase in cases in Los Angeles, however there is not much definitively known about it yet.
Constantine said sequencing to detect variants of the virus is not done in any labs locally as far as he knows.
UC Irvine public health professor Andrew Noymer said the state and federal government should provide some help in identifying where variants are active. A fast-spreading form of the virus could immediately send some areas of the state, or the entire state, back into another, possibly worse, surge in cases, he said, which happened in the United Kingdom when it detected the B.1.1.1.7 variant. In some areas of the United States where the variants are known to be active, public health officials have urged the public to wear more protective masks, like N95 or KN95, or double up on surgical and cloth masks.
“It’s just something we need to know,” Noymer said. “The chances of us having a double peak the way England and Ireland did depends on how much this (variant) gets a foothold.”