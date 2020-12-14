Respiratory symptoms are among the most common reasons patients seek medical attention.
And in the last month of 2020, the number of patients presenting with respiratory symptoms has been daunting for hospitals, physicians and other caregivers.
In a virtual news conference Tuesday led by Dr. Royce Johnson, chief of Infectious Disease at Kern Medical, and medical director at the Valley Fever Institute, Johnson said Kern is facing a “triple threat,” that includes the historic COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of a flu season, and valley fever, which is always a possible diagnosis in Kern County.
"I'm going talk about the three illnesses today that we have called in the recent past, the 'triple threat,'" Johnson said in opening up the video conference.
"Clearly we have a huge number of (COVID-19) patients everywhere, and that's March through the present. I can't predict when the season for (COVID-19) will be over, but with the vaccine, hopefully it's not too long," he said.
"The influenza season starts in November and runs through April," he said. "Cocci (the valley fever carrier) is June through December, in terms of high peak, but it is an all-year-round disease, as well."
Johnson addressed methods of transmission, incubation periods, relative death rates, numbers of cases and much more.
"COVID-19 is spread, as you know, by droplets and aerosol and on surfaces — and so is influenza. Valley fever blows through the air. You only really get it from breathing it, no other way."
In other words, COVID-19 and the flu are contagious. Valley fever is not.
Incubation periods vary widely between the three illnesses. The incubation period for seasonal flu is three days, COVID-19 is five to six days, but valley fever can take much longer, from one to four weeks.
According to statistics gathered by the county's health services department, the coronavirus has proved to be much more common and much deadlier than the seasonal flu. The death rate for COVID-19 so far this year has been 47 per 100,000 population in Kern County, more than 50 times the typical death rate connected to the seasonal flu, which averages about 0.08 per 100,000 population.
The death rate for valley fever is slightly higher than the flu, at 1.3 per 100,000 population.
"All of these present with respiratory symptoms: cough, shortness of breath," Johnson said.
"Influenza, that's virtually the only way it presents."
But COVID-19 can present in a variety of ways, although respiratory symptoms are by far the most common, Johnson said.
But COVID-19 patients can present with "neurological symptoms, cardiac symptoms, kidney symptoms, GI symptoms," he said.
And valley fever, if it's disseminated — spread beyond the respiratory system — can present almost anywhere.
"Influenza is almost purely a respiratory illness," he said.
Johnson called 2019 a "banner year" for valley fever, with 9,000 cases reported statewide, the highest ever recorded.
Of those, 3,371, or 37 percent, occurred in Kern County, according to statistics from the Valley Fever Institute.
But COVID-19 is clearly the worst. Current numbers show COVID-19 is spiking. According to Johnson, on Monday, Kern County had more than 2,000 cases.
And we've had 50,000 cases so far, he said.
"Clearly a very common problem, and spiking up to the highest point ever in our county, higher than it was last summer," Johnson said.
Yet there's been very little flu activity.
Johnson said he believes that's due to more social distancing and mask wearing, but also noted that rates of flu activity can vary significantly, year to year.
"Anyone that's had flu symptoms for more than 10 days should be evaluated for valley fever," he said. "And flu symptoms less than 10 days should be evaluated for both (COVID-19) and influenza."
"Currently — and I can't tell you what it'll be in two months — there's virtually no flu activity and, obviously, an enormous level of (COVID-19) activity."
How best to reduce your risk of COVID-19 and the flu?
Face masks, Johnson said. And physically distancing ourselves from others. Hand washing is important.
And soon, a new vaccine for COVID-19 is expected to become available in Kern County.
Not getting these diseases is our best defense, he said.
"Curing is costly," he said. "Prevention is priceless."