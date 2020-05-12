A second skilled nursing facility in Bakersfield has reported at least one death from COVID-19 at its facility, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.
The Orchards Post Acute on 34th Street in Bakersfield is now listed on CDPH's website as having at least one death as well as at least one case among its residents and its health care workers.
An employee at The Orchards declined to comment Tuesday morning when reached by phone.
The specific number of cases at facilities with at least one but fewer than 10 cases or deaths is not provided by CDPH.
However, local officials have shed some light on the situation in recent days.
On Monday, county health officials said nine deaths had been reported at the Kingston Healthcare Center and state Sen. Shannon Grove told The Californian she was informed by state officials of one additional death at a second facility.
There have been a total of 17 deaths countywide caused by COVID-19, according to county data.
Other facilities listed as having 10 or fewer cases of COVID-19 among its residents as of Tuesday include Height Street Skilled Care and Valley Convalescent Hospital, both in Bakersfield.
Rosewood Health Facility is reported to have 10 or fewer cases of the virus among its health care workers as of Tuesday.
The state is only reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for skilled nursing facilities at this time. Numbers for other congregate care facilities, such as assisted- and independent-living facilities, are not currently being reported regularly.
The vulnerability of skilled nursing facilities, which some refer to as nursing homes, to COVID-19 infections has prompted county health officials to consider testing all residents of these facilities countywide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.