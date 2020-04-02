Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 142.
There have been 3,818 tests administered, with 1,473 still pending results. One death was announced Friday.
In recent days, cases have spiked dramatically. On both Monday and Tuesday, 25 new cases were announced, and on Wednesday 28 were announced.
Kern County Public Health Services staff continue to analyze the numbers but it's unclear yet whether that is due to increased testing, wider spread of disease or some other factors, said department spokeswoman Michelle Corson during a briefing Thursday morning.
"It's too early on to provide an answer that's meaningful," Corson said.
While Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that people there begin to cover their faces when going out, Corson said there is no such recommendation locally at this time.
Its unclear if it's due to a wider spread of the disease? Are you paying attention to the world at all? What a moronic comment.
My god, do you not have one functioning brain cell?
She's exactly right...
