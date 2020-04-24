The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning.
There are now 744 positive cases reported by the department since March 13. The health department has announced four deaths during that time, while nine non-county residents have tested positive when visiting Kern.
As of Friday, 377 people had recovered from the virus, 329 were isolated at home and 25 were hospitalized.
Of the 735 county residents who have tested positive, 383 are in the east Bakersfield region, according to the health department's county tracking map. Other regions include west Bakersfield (226 positive cases), valley (89), mountain (19) and desert (18).
