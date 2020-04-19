Kern County Public Health Services says there are now 632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to data released Sunday morning.
That number includes 623 residents of the county, plus nine non-residents who tested positive while here.
A total of 234 residents have recovered from their illness, while three people have died. Meanwhile, 364 are isolated at home and 22 are hospitalized.
Public Health officials have divided the county into five regions for purposes of reporting on cases. The numbers show that the East Bakersfield region continues to be the hardest hit, with 320 positive cases. That is followed by West Bakersfield (195 cases), valley (76 cases), desert (17 cases) and mountain (15 cases).
Congratulations Kern County for flattening the curve - some days ago. Let's get back to work. What troubles me is the headline - "cases rise to" - and you see it every night on local newscasts. "Cases continuing to rise tonight". Cases will always rise because we will forever add to the total, by 2 or by 20 per day. A less deceptive headline would offer the daily total of NEW cases. The KC Public Health dashboard is truly revealing; in the past week, around 100 people have recovered, driving down the number of ACTIVE cases. If you want a bigger number for a more gripping headline, give the active case number - that way we avoid being intellectually dishonest about where we are with COVID locally. Oh sure, people can still down deeper to get the facts for themselves, but we know so many don't - they just glance at the headlines - so, Christine, can we remove the more click-driven, newspaper-selling trend in headline writing for just THIS daily updated story, and craft a more accurate, revealing headline to update folks at a glance?
1. You are not quite sure what "rises to" means. Sorry, but if the number gets bigger, it's rising. The rest of us understand that's not sensationalizing things, it's just stating a fact. Also, if you're just getting your information from headlines, you're part of the problem, in a generic sense.
2. I hope we are flattening things and by looking at the daily trends, we are. That said, if you look at daily trends in various cities, there are quite a few instances where the curve flattens then shoots up again. So thank goodness you're not in charge with your "let's get back to work" attitude.
Kids in KC have no chance with "teachers" such as you ThisandTHAT. Clearly the point IV is making escapes you.
Oh, dear. I didn't use enough simple sentences for you. I apologize.
Read the post again. You are either deficient in comprehension or you are purposefully feigning ignorance so as to avoid dealing with the point of my post. But whatever. It wasn't addressed to you anyway, was it?
