COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Saturday will offer tacos, churros and gift cards

Kern Family Health Care is hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event at 2900 Buck Owens Blvd. will have vaccines will be available to those 12 and older. There will be first and second dose Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as well as booster shots, depending on supply. There will not be pediatric doses available to those 5-11 years old.
No appointment is necessary. Those eligible for a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccination card and ID.
Those who get vaccinated will receive tacos and churros. There will be $25 gift cards available for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force co-founder Jay Tamsi said the event is important to head off an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in California, especially in Kern County and the Central Valley.
The event is being held in partnership with Kern Medical, the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and Kern County Public Health Services Department.
For questions or to make an appointment, call 661-525-5900.