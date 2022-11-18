 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help

Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 5.58.10 PM.png

Jessica Altman, the executive director of Covered California and activist Dolores Huerta encouraged Kern County residents Friday to sign up for health care coverage ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.

 Zoom screenshot

Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage.

Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing up for health care under Covered California while instilling its importance. Activist Dolores Huerta, who spoke at the virtual event, recounted a farmworker who was unaware he had a brain tumor because he skipped basic checkups. Signing up for Covered California allowed him to get the health care he needed, she said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget