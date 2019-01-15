Covered California announced that consumers who begin their application before midnight tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 15, will have until midnight Friday, Jan. 18, to complete their application with the help of a certified enroller.
The decision comes after a sudden increase Monday that showed more than 15,000 consumers sign up and select a plan, according to a Covered California news release.
"We know that thousands of people wait until the final day, and if that is you, Covered California will help you get across the finish line," Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said in the release.
Consumers can visit Covered California's website to sign up and have a certified enroller call them.
Those who finish their application before Jan. 18 will have their health care coverage start Feb. 1, according to the release.
The open-enrollment period ends tonight at midnight.
