Covered California insurance rates to increase

072419_medical_AW_04-CM.jpg

A doctor listens to a man's heart beat at a clinic in Bieber in 2019.

 Anne Wernikoff / for CalMatters

Premiums for health insurance plans sold through the state marketplace will increase an average of 6 percent next year, Covered California officials announced today.

This rate hike is the largest California has seen since 2019. In the last three years, insurers had kept average increases under 2 percent.

