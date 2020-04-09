Anyone uninsured and eligible to enroll in health coverage through Covered California can sign up through the end of June, according to a news release from Clinica Sierra Vista.
The initiative emerged because of a partnership between Covered California and the Department of Health Care Services, which joined to help ensure individuals losing employment can continue having access to coverage.
According to the news release, all medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19 are free of charge for those who enroll. Additionally, all health plans available through Medi-Cal and Covered California will offer telehealth options.
Individuals can enroll by calling 328-4245.
