It’s open enrollment time for millions of Californians who’ve signed up for health insurance and medical care through the Affordable Care Act.
According to a press release from Covered California, the state agency that administers the law, consumers must sign up for new health insurance and renew or change existing health plans by Dec. 15 to have their coverage begin on Jan. 1. Covered California enrollment will continue through Jan. 15.
“The Affordable Care Act is now irrevocably woven into the fabric of America,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “We are not going back to the days when health insurance companies could turn people away because of a pre-existing condition. Instead, we are looking forward to strengthening a system that is working and building on the historic gains we have made.”
“We know that life can change in an instant," Lee said, "and it’s important to have health coverage when it does."
More than 3.5 million consumers have been enrolled through Covered California since 2014, the agency said in the release. About 1.3 million consumers were enrolled in 2018, with nine out of 10 getting financial assistance to help them pay for coverage. Covered California has helped cut the state’s uninsured rate to a historic low of 6.8 percent.
An estimated 1.1 million uninsured Californians are eligible to enroll in Covered California and new research shows that 82 percent of uninsured consumers surveyed, who are eligible for financial help to pay their monthly health care costs, do not know that they qualify for subsidies that can help bring coverage within reach.
Consumers can find out whether they qualify for financial help, and see which plans are available in their area with the Shop and Compare Tool.
Those interested in learning more about their health coverage options can go to www.CoveredCA.com, where they can enroll online or get free, confidential help to sign up for health plans from local certified enrollers in their area. Consumers can also enroll by calling Covered California’s service center toll-free at (800) 300-1506.
