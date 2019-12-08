Opening statements will begin Monday in the second trial of a former school principal accused of murdering her husband in 2013.
Leslie Chance is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Todd Chance, after the couple drove to a remote area off Noriega Road and Enos Lane. She was formerly a principal at Fairview Elementary.
Chance's first trial ended in a mistrial earlier this year before opening statements got underway.
Court officials have confirmed that Dateline NBC will be in court to cover the proceedings.
If convicted, Chance could face life in prison.
ISRAEL MALDONADO
Also in court this week, a man charged for a deadly crash caused by alleged street racing on Old River Road in November will be arraigned.
Israel Maldonado is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest causing injury.
His co-defendant, Ronald Dean Pierce Jr., last week pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI, two counts of reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.
According to police, Pierce and Maldonado were allegedly involved in a street race when the Mustang Pierce was driving lost control and struck a van, which was not involved in the race.
The van was sent spinning out of control and into oncoming traffic, where it was then broadsided by a crane truck, killing the van's driver, Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, of Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.