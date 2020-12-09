Kern County Superior Court issued a notice Wednesday that all Department of Child Support Services matters will be handled telephonically effective immediately and until further notice.
This applies only to matters involving DCSS, a court news release said.
At least one day before the scheduled hearing, all parties are to provide their contact information to this email address: DCSSCalendaring@Kern.Courts.CA.Gov.
People are to provide the court case number, full name, phone number, mailing address and email.
The court will contact the parties at the number provided on the day of the hearing, the court news release said.