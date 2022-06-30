Courts announce end of COVID-19-related rules

The state's Judicial Council voted to end the remaining temporary emergency rules approved to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic effective Friday, according to a Kern Superior Court news release.
The council sunset emergency rules still in effect, which include polices related to remote appearances and personal appearance waivers by criminal defendants; priority for certain juvenile proceeding; temporary restraining or protective order renewals; deadlines to file a civil action or bring a civil case to trial; and changes to support orders, according to the release.
The decision follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent rollback of executive orders related to the state’s pandemic response and in response to the courts’ increasing ability to accommodate the changes resulting from the pandemic, according to officials.
“The emergency rules were always meant to be temporary and just one of several judicial branch efforts to respond to the pandemic,” said Justice Marsha Slough, chair of the council’s Executive and Planning Committee. “Sunsetting the rules aligns with the recent actions taken by the Governor and Chief Justice, and a shift toward a post-pandemic world. It’s time to move forward.”