A former prison psychologist accused of dragging a small dog while riding a scooter in downtown Bakersfield is due in court today to be formally arraigned on a felony animal abuse charge.
Elaine Rosa, 39, also faces a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care in the Jan. 6 incident that was caught on video and sparked community outrage.
Rosa is not the dog's owner, police said. The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, and a medical plan was established with a veterinarian and the dog's legal owner to address its injuries.
Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident, which occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Street.
In a January Facebook post showing photos of a woman identified as Rosa holding the dog, Brandon Sanders wrote, "While riding bikes downtown on A and 20th street, we watched this (woman) riding one of the Bird Scooters at about 15 MPH dragging this poor dog behind her by a leash."
Another Bakersfield resident posted home security videos showing the woman riding by on the scooter. Zebra, wearing some sort of sweater, was shown being dragged on the street.
Also today, accused killer Prentice Foreman is due back in court in connection with the slaying of an 18-year-old woman in 1969. A trial date could possibly be set at the hearing.
Prosecutors say Foreman, 61, killed Dawn Koons in her apartment in Bakersfield. Koons was found naked in a bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. She died from asphyxiation, and a pathologist testified she could have been smothered or strangled.
Foreman was arrested in December 2017 after the Bakersfield police cold case unit got a hit on a retested semen sample from the crime scene that matched his DNA. He lived in the same apartment complex as Koons at the time of the killing.
Foreman has been held without bail since his arrest.
