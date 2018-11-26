A former Kern County sheriff's deputy who pleaded no contest to a grand theft charge in connection with stealing thousands of dollars from people he arrested is due to be sentenced Thursday.
Edward Bermudez was arrested in July 2017 following an investigation that was initiated when two people reported he stole money from them.
Detectives performed an "integrity check" on Bermudez. They used an undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's investigator who told Bermudez he found a cloth purse containing a wallet with $1,000 in cash inside.
The undercover investigator handed the purse to Bermudez, who never booked it into evidence, according to court documents.
When Bermudez was later interviewed, investigators played video they took of the purse being handed over. Bermudez confirmed he was in the video, but said he couldn't recall being handed the purse or what had happened to it, according to the documents.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of petty theft. The second count of grand theft and the petty theft charge were dismissed under the plea agreement.
Earlier in the week, a man and woman involved in a traffic stop in which an officer was attacked with a hypodermic needle will be sentenced after accepting plea deals.
Michael Fritts and Mary Ochoa face sentencing Tuesday in connection with a traffic stop on Dec. 6, 2017. Police found a loaded firearm and body armor in the vehicle and were arresting the two when Fritts attempted to assault an officer with the needle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The officer was unharmed, and Fritts and Ochoa were each taken into custody on multiple charges.
Fritts pleaded no contest in October to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, and Ochoa to possession of a stolen vehicle.
