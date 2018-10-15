A former correctional officer who gunned down his estranged wife's lover and fired at but missed his wife is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.
Rigoberto Sanchez, 40, faces 79 years to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder, among other charges, in the shooting in May of last year.
Sanchez shot dead 33-year-old Edwin Lima when he fired through the master bedroom window of his wife's northeast Bakersfield apartment the night of May 28, 2017. Lima was struck 17 times.
Sanchez testified he fired in self-defense. He said Lima had pulled a gun and was raising it at him when he opened fire. He said his wife then picked up the gun Lima dropped after being hit and raised it, and he shot at but missed her.
Sanchez, his wife and Lima all worked as correctional officers at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.
The prosecution described the killing as a cold-blooded murder fueled by Sanchez's jealousy over his wife moving on with her life following their separation.
After the shooting, Sanchez fled to Mexico. He stayed at an uncle's home before Mexican authorities tracked him down weeks later.
On Tuesday, a Santa Paula woman is expected to be sentenced after pleading no contest to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in a crash on Highway 223 that killed a Caliente man.
The California Highway Patrol said Kylie Sluder, 27, was intoxicated when her white Toyota Prius drifted into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Dodge Stratus driven by Scott DeMunnik. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5, west of Bakersfield National Cemetery.
