A former general manager of the Mountain Meadows Community Services District in Tehachapi is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges he misappropriated more than $140,000 in public funds.
Charged with 24 felonies, Richard E. Williford is accused of committing the district to expenditures amounting to $302,693.51 with multiple businesses that were owned by himself or members of his family. It's alleged he did this from July 7, 2007 until Feb. 17, 2015.
Also, for the period between Jan. 7, 2009 and July 30, 2013, while Williford served on the Board of Directors, he was paid $29,182 by the district as a consultant and for engineering fees, a violation of the California Government Code pertaining to special districts, according to a grand jury report.
It stated that beginning in May 201,4 Williford began signing district checks by his own authority without a second signature of a board member. All checks recovered after that date only had his signature.
The grand jury investigation began after Williford filed a complaint in March 2015 "to confront what he perceived was Kern County government overreach against his total control over Mountain Meadow(s) Community Service(s) District," the report stated.
Mountain Meadows was established in 1970 and consists of 697 parcels just south of Highline Road, between Dennison Road and Curry Street.
On Friday, a man accused of chomping on a police dog is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges including burglary, recklessly evading a peace officer and stalking.
Jared Allen, 40, is alleged to have led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle Aug. 21 that ended when he parked in front of the emergency room entrance at Adventist Health Bakersfield. The hospital was placed on lockdown.
Allen refused numerous commands to come out of the vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies pulled him out and when Allen resisted arrest a K-9 was deployed to help take him into custody.
Allen placed the dog in a chokehold then bit it under its left eye, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies managed to restrain Allen and take him into custody.
The incident began when deputies were dispatched to a report of grand theft auto and a court order violation in the 2100 block of Lantana Way, north of Niles Street and west of Fairfax Road.
The vehicle was located shortly afterward traveling in the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road and the pursuit began.
