An Oildale man accused in the beating death of his wife is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, was arrested on suspicion of homicide July 12 after his wife, Lidia Robertson, 57, was found dead the day before with blunt force traumatic injuries at the 300 block of Sycamore Drive. Robertson pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge and is being held on $1 million bail.
Robertson admitted to Kern County Sheriff deputies that he beat his wife at least four times with a cement brick, according to a KCSO police report filed in Kern County Superior Court. Robertson said he killed his wife to protect her from the group of people and "to give her compassion and mercy," according to the report.
People vs. Matthew Queen
The man accused in a kidnapping that led a two-hour standoff beneath a bridge over the Kern River July 22 is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Matthew Queen, 42, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department and booked into custody on suspicion of kidnapping, conspiracy, resisting arrest and several weapons charges.
BPD spokesman Brian Holcombe said the department had been investigating a kidnapping case that arose several weeks ago when they contacted Queen on July 22.
Queen was living with Bakersfield 3 member Baylee Despot when she disappeared, Despot’s mother, Jane Parrent said.
People v. Carlos Garcia
A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in May of 2018 is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.
Carlos Garcia, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On May 22, 2018, Garcia shot and killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alyson Muniz, at her home in northwest Bakersfield. Garcia and Muniz had been arguing in the front yard of Muniz's home. During the argument, Muniz ran into her home and Garcia followed her, confronted her and assaulted her. Garcia then pulled out a handgun and shot Muniz at close range once in the head. She died 15 minutes later.
He faces a sentence of 80 years to life.
People v. Earnest Blake
A South High School employee accused of sexual misconduct is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a readiness hearing.
Instructional aide Earnest Blake, 39, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department on Feb. 26 in connection of a reported sexual assault of a woman that had been reported on Aug. 11, 2018.
According to the department, the woman was picked up by Blake at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Union Avenue and driven to the 7900 block of Eagle Ridge Street, where the assault occurred.
Blake's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12.
