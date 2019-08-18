A man found guilty of the July 2018 homicides of two people in California City, one of whom was a 12-year-old girl, will be sentenced Friday.
Desmond Perry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling along with enhancements for using a firearm causing death. He faces life in prison.
The DA’s Office said Perry shot and killed 12-year-old Trinity Wiggins and her uncle Michael Wiggins with a Smith & Wesson MP-15 on July 22, 2018.
Michael Wiggins lived with his girlfriend and three children in California City, according to a DA’s office news release, and Trinity was visiting the residence.
During the visit, the DA said, Michael Wiggins and his girlfriend began to argue, which led the girlfriend to text her cousin, Perry.
Perry drove an hour from Acton, Calif., to California City to carry out the crime, the DA said.
People vs. Armando Avalos
A Bakersfield man charged with rape and kidnapping is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Armando Avalos, 20, was arrested Aug. 5 on suspicion of attempted murder, rape and kidnapping after he was found in the Los Angeles area. Avalos was charged Aug. 7 with 12 felonies.
People vs. Fidel Gandara
A man who allegedly beat a man to death with a baseball bat has a preliminary hearing Monday.
Fidel Gandara, 23, is charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.
People vs. Darnell Hammond and Jim Langston
Two men accused of killing a father and son working at a Lamont gas station are scheduled to appear in court Monday for status conferences.
Jim Langston and Darnell James Hammond have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery and are being held without bail. They are accused of entering the Quality Gas Station at 9701 Main St. on Oct. 14, 2016 to commit a robbery. Police allege they exchanged gunfire with an employee, and fatally shot Heriberto Aceves Martinez, 60, and Juan Luis Aceves, 27.
People vs. Deon Hodge
A known gang member who fled from police for 21 days and was arrested Thursday is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Deon Hodge, 26, was arrested on suspicion of evading, resisting arrest causing injury, several felony firearms-related violations, gang participation, and possession of stolen property. He is charged with 15 felony violations and is being held on $1.2 million bail.
On July 25, BPD officers attempted to stop Hodge in his car. He allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot in the Planz Park area. BPD officers conducted a yard-to-yard search in that area for Hodge but were unsuccessful.
Two BPD vehicles were involved in a traffic collision during the initial pursuit of Hodge. Two officers suffered minor injuries.
People vs. Reginald Anderson
A man who deputies said "had a plan" to die from suicide by cop and is accused of slashing a Kern County Sheriff's deputy with a knife is scheduled to appear in court for a readiness hearing Tuesday.
Reginald Anderson is charged with four felonies, including attempted murder and resisting a peace officer involving great bodily injury.
At about 3:19 a.m. July 14, KCSO deputy Richard Griffee responded to the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue for a routine welfare check. When he arrived, Griffee was informed that Anderson, a man with mental health issues, had a knife in his pocket.
Anderson had just called 911 and told a dispatcher, "I'm schizophrenic and I'm on the hunt."
Anderson charged at Griffee and slashed him with the knife, causing the deputy to fire six shots at Anderson, deputies reported.
Deshawn Hamilton
A man who was allegedly involved in human trafficking will appear in court Thursday to be arraigned.
Deshawn Hamilton, 21, was arrested in February at a hotel in the 3600 block of Wible Road.
A woman, whose name was not released, was found at the hotel room where she told police Hamilton forced her to perform acts of prostitution against her will, according to reports filed in court.
Special Victims Unit detectives said they were able to determine Hamilton forced the victim to perform acts of prostitution for his financial gain, and threatened the victim with an illegal shotgun, which was seized from the hotel room, according to the report.
