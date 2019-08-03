A man charged in the slayings of three people in 2010 will be in court for a hearing Tuesday regarding his competency to stand trial.
Tokunbo Okuwoga is suspected of killing three people inside a Bakersfield house to eliminate witnesses against him in connection with a beating and attempted robbery case, according to authorities.
Those killed in the 2010 shootings were Felipe Juarez Bravo Jr., 21; Bravo's live-in girlfriend, Daina Caraveo, 22; and Bravo's father, Felipe Palacio Bravo, 43.
Okuwoga faces 14 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.
People vs. Devin Bell
A man accused of assaulting a woman and child July 9 is scheduled to appear for a status conference and readiness hearing Friday.
Devin Bell, 30, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, child abuse, spousal battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and a parole violation. He was formally charged by the Kern County District Attorney's Office July 11.
According to Kern County Sheriff's Office reports filed in the Kern County Superior Court, Bell climbed through the victim's kitchen window and demanded to see his three-month-old child, whom he fathered with the victim. After he was told to leave, Bell tried to grab the victim by the throat with both hands. When the victim put her hands to her face to prevent him from choking her, Bell slammed the victim against the wall, the report said.
The victim's son attempted to hold his mom and got in between the victim and Bell. Bell then punched the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward and hit the back of his head, the report said.
KCSO deputies found Bell running around Foothill High School and then lost sight of him. The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit responded to assist deputies in locating Bell. He was later arrested after being chased by deputies at Voorhies Elementary School.
People vs. Matthew Queen
The man accused of a kidnapping that led to a two-hour standoff beneath a bridge over the Kern River on July 15 is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Matthew Queen, 42, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, conspiracy, resisting arrest and several weapons charges.
Around the end of January, Queen, accompanied by two other unnamed suspects, knocked on the front door of the victim's home and was let in by a roommate. He went into the victim's room and stood over the victim, wearing a bullet proof vest and brandishing a handgun, a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in the Court said.
The victim was then forced at gunpoint to get out of bed and get into his car, the report said. The victim told police he felt forced to enter Queen's car, and Queen continued to accuse the victim that he snitched on Queen about him possessing firearms to police, the report said. One of the victim's roommates said he looked "scared to death" as he was forced into Queen's car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.