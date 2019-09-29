A Tehachapi man found guilty of second-degree murder in a case involving the death of a 4-month-old child is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
Daniel McKie, 21, was convicted in the death of Anakin McKie, the son of his girlfriend who died Feb. 26, 2017, in their home in the 12900 block of Umtali Road in Tehachapi. He faces a sentence of 25 years in prison.
An autopsy determined Anakin had injuries consistent with violent shaking, the deputy district attorney said during opening statements.
Daniel McKie is not the biological father of Anakin McKie, but they share the same last name.
Daniel McKie was formally charged with first-degree murder and assault of a child causing death. His bail was set at $1 million.
Armando Avalos
A man who allegedly drugged, choked and raped a woman in August and threatened to kill the victim if she told police about his attack is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Armando Avalos, 20, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, rape by force or fear, oral copulation by force, sodomy by threats, threatening with intent to terrorize and intimidation. He is being held in Kern County Jail on $3 million bail.
Jonathan Knight
One of the two men accused of being responsible for the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton in 2017 will appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Monday.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle, among other charges, after the Kern County grand jury indicted him and Jeremy DeWayne King, 26, on 12 felony charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for King and he is still at large.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys’ mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips.
Joey Armstrong
A Tehachapi man accused of stabbing his sister to death will appear in court Monday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Joey Armstrong, 36, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old sister, Gina Armstrong, to death. Joey Armstrong is being held on $1 million bail in Kern County Jail.
On Sept. 9, Tehachapi police officers responded to the 1400 block of South Green Street for reports of a stabbing. Gina Armstrong was found suffering from approximately nine stab wounds, according to the police report. She was airlifted to a local hospital where she died.
Joey Armstrong was detained and arrested by Tehachapi police and taken to the department's holding facility, the report said.
Cori Dean Cotton
A sentencing is scheduled for Friday in the murder trial of a woman accused of gunning down and burying a woman in a shallow grave in 2017.
Cori Dean Cotton, 35, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges of murdering 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry, attempted murder of Goldsberry’s boyfriend as well as voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. Her first trial was declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked during deliberations.
Cotton pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in August in a plea deal.
Reginald Anderson
A man who deputies said "had a plan" to die from suicide by cop and is accused of slashing a Kern County Sheriff's deputy with a knife is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Reginald Anderson is charged with four felonies, including attempted murder and resisting a peace officer involving great bodily injury.
At about 3:19 a.m. July 14, KCSO deputy Richard Griffee responded to the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue for a routine welfare check. When he arrived, Griffee was informed that Anderson, a man with mental health issues, had a knife in his pocket, deputies reported.
Anderson had just called 911 and told a dispatcher, "I'm schizophrenic and I'm on the hunt," deputies reported.
Anderson charged at Griffee and slashed him with the knife, causing the deputy to fire six shots at Anderson, deputies reported.
Moris Gilmete
The man charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and 34-year-old Louise Abraham will be arraigned Wednesday.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and evading police after officers said he shot the victims and then led police on a chase just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Bakersfield Police Department. Police did not make clear the relationship between Gilmete and the victims.
According to Bakersfield police, officers responded at 12:52 a.m. to the Santa Fe Apartments at 617 Union Ave. for reports of people screaming. After learning a shooting had occurred and the suspect was leaving the complex in a car, police tried to stop the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Gilmete, allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended at Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp when Gilmete's car crashed into a parked car, a news release from BPD said. A person in the parked car was injured and taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, BPD said.
Jagjit Singh
A man who is accused of murdering his daughter-in-law for dishonoring him and his family will be in court Thursday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Jagjit Singh, 65, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 26 death of Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37, in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive.
