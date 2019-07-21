A man who has been accused of murdering his wife in Oildale is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, was arrested July 12 on suspicion of murder and was formally charged with first-degree murder by the Kern County District Attorney's Office July 16.
On July 12, the Kern County Sheriff's Office received reports of a deceased woman with blunt force traumatic injuries at the 300 block of Sycamore Drive in Oildale. Lidia Robertson, 57, was identified as the person who died. Homicide detectives assumed the investigation.
A warrant was issued for Robertson's arrest and KCSO located him near Riverview Park in Oildale.
People vs. Wendy Howard
A woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend in self-preservation and protection is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference hearing Monday.
Wendy Howard, 50, of Tehachapi is charged with first-degree murder. Howard was arrested June 6 after she called 911 to report she had shot her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Rees Pitts, 59, in front of her home at the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, according to TPD police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Just four days before Howard said she shot and killed Pitts, she and her daughter reported to the Tehachapi Police Department that Pitts had been sexually abusing their teenage daughter for almost two years, according to the police reports filed in court.
The Californian generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse; however, in this case, the people have spoken out publicly.
Howard said Pitts, who was sitting on his four-wheeler in the front of the house, began to drive toward her on June 6 and claimed Pitts ran over the corner of her right foot. Howard claims she shot Pitts because she was in fear for her life, according to statements made to police that are filed in court.
People vs. Devin Bell
A man accused of assaulting a woman and child July 9 is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Devin Bell, 30, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, child abuse, spousal battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and a parole violation. He was formally charged by the Kern County District Attorney's Office July 11.
KCSO responded to reports of a man, Bell, attempting to enter an apartment through a window at the 600 block of Morning Drive. Once inside, Bell assaulted the woman and child and fled as KCSO deputies arrived, KCSO reported.
KCSO deputies found Bell running around Foothill High School and then lost sight of him. The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit responded to assist deputies in locating Bell. He was later arrested after being chased by deputies at Voorhies Elementary School.
The victims knew Bell, but it was not explicitly stated what their relationship was.
People vs. Cori Dean Cotton
A status conference hearing is scheduled for Friday for the murder trial of a woman accused of gunning down and burying a woman in a shallow grave in 2017.
Cori Dean Cotton, 35, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges of murdering 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry, attempted murder of Goldsberry’s boyfriend as well as voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. Her first trial was declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked during deliberations. A retrial is scheduled to begin Aug. 26.
According to court documents, Cotton shot Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the 19000 block of Back Canyon Road in the Twin Oaks area in March 2017. She also allegedly attempted to shoot the woman’s boyfriend — whose name is redacted in the documents — but missed.
Cotton then allegedly buried the body with the assistance of 56-year-old Bret Stroud.
Stroud was also arrested and admitted to helping bury Goldsberry's body, documents said. He led investigators to the body and to the location of the 9mm handgun he said Cotton used to kill her.
People vs. Miguel Crespo
The trial of a man accused of killing his cellmate in the Kern Valley State Prison is scheduled to begin Monday.
Miguel Crespo is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Carmen T. Guerrero, who died from strangulation in 2013. Both Crespo and Guerrero were serving life sentences for murder.
