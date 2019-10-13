One of the two men accused of being responsible for the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton in 2017 will appear in Kern County Superior Court for a readiness hearing Friday.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle, among other charges, after a Kern County grand jury indicted him and Jeremy DeWayne King, 26, on 12 felony charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for King and he is still at large.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived.
The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting, police have said. Vercher was dating the boys’ mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips, police have said.
People v. Leslie Chance
Leslie Chance is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday for a readiness hearing.
Chance, who was an elementary school principal at the time, is accused of shooting her husband, Todd Chance, 45, to death in August 2013 and leaving his body near a commercial orchard several miles northwest of Bakersfield.
This is Chance's second trial. Her first ended in a mistrial during jury selection after a court-appointed attorney had to excuse himself from his service due to a conflict.
People v. Moris Matauto Gilmete
The man charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and 34-year-old Louise Abraham will appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and evading police after officers said he shot the victims and then led police on a chase just before 1 a.m. Sept. 23, according to a news release from Bakersfield Police Department. Police did not make clear the relationship between Gilmete and the victims.
According to Bakersfield police, officers responded at 12:52 a.m. to the Santa Fe Apartments at 617 Union Ave. for reports of people screaming. After learning a shooting had occurred and the suspect was leaving the complex in a car, police tried to stop the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Gilmete, allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit, which ended at Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp when Gilmete's car crashed into a parked car, police said.
People v. Jason Helliwell
Local gynecologist Jason Helliwell, already on probation by the state medical board for negligent patient care and sex with patients and now facing criminal allegations of billing fraud, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Helliwell and two others were charged Sept. 4 in a 31-count criminal complaint alleging a fraudulent medical billing scheme, according to the complaint filed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The complaint alleges that Helliwell, 47, conspired with Brandon Williams, 40, a sales representative for Irvine-based Exceltox toxicology lab, and Tamara Head, 53, owner of Rosedale Medical Billing Solution, to charge insurance companies for medically unnecessary treatment. The alleged fraud in the complaint dates back to 2010 and occurred as recently as 2016.
The schemes alleged in the DA’s complaint and investigative reports involve Helliwell ordering unnecessary blood and urine tests for patients for which Head is accused of fraudulently charging insurance companies.
People v. Joey Armstrong
A Tehachapi man accused of stabbing his sister to death will appear in court Monday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Joey Armstrong, 36, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old sister, Gina Armstrong, to death. Joey Armstrong is being held on $1 million bail in Kern County Jail.
On Sept. 9, Tehachapi police officers responded to the 1400 block of South Green Street for reports of a stabbing. Gina Armstrong was found suffering from approximately nine stab wounds, according to the police report. She was airlifted to a local hospital where she died.
People v. Daniel Simental
A man accused of either shaking or beating a 3-month-old child to death in 2017 is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Daniel Simental is charged in the death of Peyton Simental. An autopsy performed on the child showed injuries consistent with shaking and "non-accidental trauma," according to documents filed in court.
The boy's mother, whose name is redacted from the documents, said Peyton was fussy when she left for work that morning, but had not suffered from any recent illness. The only medication the boy was on was lotion for eczema on his cheeks.
People v. Lori Lee Carr
A finance office employee at Golden Valley High School faces 13 counts of felony embezzlement after allegedly taking $31,000 in school money, according to court documents. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Lori Lee Carr, 61, is accused of accepting and writing receipts for money but never depositing it into school accounts, according to court documents. She also allegedly altered balances on financial documents.
The alleged embezzlement occurred between April 2016 and December 2018.
People v. Deon Hodge
A known gang member who fled from police for 21 days will appear in court Friday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Deon Hodge, 26, was arrested on suspicion of evading, resisting arrest causing injury, several felony firearms-related violations, gang participation and possession of stolen property. He is charged with 15 felony violations and is being held on $1.2 million bail.
On July 25, BPD officers attempted to stop Hodge in his car. He allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot in the Planz Park area. BPD officers conducted a yard-to-yard search in the area for Hodge but were unsuccessful.
Two BPD vehicles were involved in a traffic collision during the initial pursuit of Hodge. The two officers suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.