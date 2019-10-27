An Oildale man accused in the beating death of his wife in July is scheduled to appear before a Kern County Superior Court judge Monday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, was arrested on suspicion of homicide July 12 after his wife, Lidia Robertson, 57, was found dead the day before with blunt force traumatic injuries at the 300 block of Sycamore Drive.
Robertson pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.
Robertson admitted to Kern County Sheriff deputies that he beat his wife at least four times with a cement brick, according to a KCSO police report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Robertson said he killed his wife to protect her from a group of powerful people who would "do brutal things to people, like eat them" and "to give her compassion and mercy," according to the report.
People v. Leslie Chance
After hearings to schedule her new trial were continued last week, Leslie Chance is slated to appear in court Monday and she might be given a trial date.
Chance, 52, accused of murdering her husband, will appear in court to determine if she and her attorney, Tony Lidgett, are prepared for her case to go to trial after her first one ended in a mistrial June 28. Lidgett is representing multiple murder defendants, and Chance's trial may be set to a later date to accommodate his other cases.
Chance's retrial was initially scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
Prosecutors say Leslie and Todd Chance drove to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane on Aug. 25, 2013, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance was expected to receive about $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
People v. Moris Matauto Gilmete
The man charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Carlos Abraham and 34-year-old Louise Abraham is to appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Thursday.
Moris Matauto Gilmete, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide and evading police after officers said he shot the victims and then led police on a chase just before 1 a.m. Sept. 23. He has since pleaded not guilty.
People v. Daniel Simental
A man accused of either shaking or beating a 3-month-old child to death in 2017 is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Daniel Simental is charged in the death of Peyton Simental. An autopsy performed on the child showed injuries consistent with shaking and "non-accidental trauma," according to documents filed in court.
The boy's mother, whose name is redacted from the documents, said Peyton was fussy when she left for work that morning, but had not been sick recently.
