A trial date for the former elementary school principal accused of murdering her husband and leaving his body in an orchard in 2013 could be set at a readiness hearing Monday.
Leslie Chance, 52, will appear before a Kern County Superior Court judge to determine if she is ready to stand trial after her first ended in a mistrial June 28. Her attorney, Tony Lidgett, is representing multiple murder defendants, and her trial may be set to a later date to accommodate his other cases.
Chance's retrial was initially scheduled to begin Oct. 21.
Prosecutors say Leslie and Todd Chance drove to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane on Aug. 25, 2013, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance was expected to receive about $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
People v. Lachella Grayson
A woman accused of causing the death of a 3-month-old baby in 2008 is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Lachella Grayson, 42, the baby's former caretaker, is charged in the death of the infant girl after she was left alone with the girl while her mother went to the store.
The mother claimed the baby was acting normal prior to leaving, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in Kern County Superior Court. When the mother came back a few hours later and saw the baby, she noticed the area around the baby's lips was gray and her body was limp. The baby was also gasping for air, according to the report.
The baby's death was "likely due to nonaccidental trauma," or child abuse, doctors at both Mercy Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital noted in their reports.
People v. Edwin Rodriguez
A former North High athletic equipment manager who has been accused of sexual misconduct with at least 10 students is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.
Edwin Rodriguez, 40, has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with minors 14 to 15 years old, exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, annoying a child under 18 and false imprisonment.
Students allegedly reported receiving sexually explicit messages through social media from Rodriguez, prompting law enforcement to investigate. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Rodriguez resigned from North High in May.
