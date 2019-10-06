Leslie Chance is scheduled to appear before a Kern County Superior Court judge Friday for a readiness hearing.
She is accused of shooting her husband to death in August 2013 and leaving his body near a commercial orchard several miles northwest of Bakersfield.
This is Chance's second trial. Her first ended in a mistrial.
Paul Cadman, Chance's former court-appointed attorney, had to excuse himself from his service due to a conflict, and a mistrial was declared June 28 during jury selection. A new attorney will be appointed to Chance, 52, by the Indigent Defense Program.
Chance was charged in the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, 45, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
People v. Wendy Howard
A Tehachapi woman who admittedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend is scheduled to be in court Monday for an arraignment.
Wendy Howard, 50, of Tehachapi is charged with first-degree murder. Howard was arrested June 6 after she called 911 to report she had shot her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Rees Pitts, 59, in front of her home at the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, according to Tehachapi Police Department reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
But supporters of Howard say she was acting in self-preservation and protection for her daughters, who were allegedly sexually abused by Pitts. Howard said she was physically abused by Pitts — and Pitts had previously tried to rape and kill her, according to the TPD reports filed in court.
The Californian generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse; however, in this case, the people have spoken out publicly.
Howard was initially booked into Kern County Jail on $1 million bail. At a hearing Sept. 11, Howard's bail was reduced to $500,000 and she was bonded out of jail soon after.
People v. Mary Holmes
A woman who faced a first-degree murder conviction and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge will be sentenced Monday.
Mary Ellen Holmes, 41, entered a plea deal in which she pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
According to court documents, Dyllan Gus Denna, Holmes and an unnamed woman gave Jeffrey Allen Woodford, 48, a ride as they left an Oildale bar the night of Oct. 21, 2017. They were traveling in a pickup in northeast Bakersfield when it ran out of gas.
While waiting for help to arrive, Holmes and the other woman "made out," the documents said. Woodford watched the two, angering Holmes and Denna.
Denna, then 32, assaulted Woodford, who walked away before returning and asking to use a phone, the documents said.
Someone then stabbed him — Denna and Holmes each accused the other when questioned by investigators, court documents said. Woodford's body was found the next morning lying in the center median in the 4400 block of Union Avenue.
