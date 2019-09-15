Leslie Chance is schedule to appear before a Kern County Superior judge Wednesday.
Chance, 52, is scheduled to appear for a hearing on a motion. She is accused of shooting her husband to death in August 2013 and leaving his body near a commercial orchard several miles northwest of Bakersfield.
This is Chance's second trial. Her first ended in a mistrial.
Paul Cadman, Chance's former court-appointed attorney, had to excuse himself from his service due to a conflict, and a mistrial was declared June 28 during jury selection. A new attorney will be appointed to Chance by the Indigent Defense Program.
Chance was charged in the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, 45, on Aug. 25, 2013. If convicted, she could face life in prison.
Prosecutors say the couple drove that morning to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
People v. Wendy Howard
A Tehachapi woman who admittedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend will appear in court Monday for her arraignment.
Wendy Howard, 50, of Tehachapi is charged with first-degree murder. Howard was arrested June 6 after she called 911 to report she had shot her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Rees Pitts, 59, in front of her home at the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, according to Tehachapi Police Department reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
But supporters of Howard say she was acting in self-preservation and protection for her daughters, who were allegedly sexually abused by Pitts. Howard said she was physically abused by Pitts — and Pitts had previously tried to rape and kill her, according to the TPD reports filed in court.
The Californian generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse; however, in this case, the people have spoken out publicly.
Howard was initially booked into Kern County Jail on $1 million. At a hearing Sept. 11, Howard's bail was reduced to $500,000 and she was bonded out of jail soon after.
People v. Mario Avalos
A man accused of attacking an 83-year-old man while he was asleep is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Mario Avalos, 22, was arrested July 16 on suspicion of first-degree burglary and causing harm or death to an elder after he allegedly assaulted Ronald True, 83.
True died at Kern Medical Center and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. This led the DA's office to amend the charge against Avalos to homicide, Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith has said.
People v. Matthew Queen
A man accused of multiple crimes, including assault, kidnapping and first-degree burglary and who also formerly dated missing woman Baylee Despot is scheduled appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Friday.
Matthew Queen, 42, is charged with assault on a person causing great bodily injury, threatening with intent to terrorize, and two weapons violations in this case. He is also charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, manufacturing an assault weapon, weapons and ammunition possession and resisting arrest in a separate case. He is being held on bail at the Kern County Jail for $825,000 for three separate cases and is expected to appear in court later this month for multiple hearings.
